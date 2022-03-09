MCC issues notice for candidates regarding blocking of seats in NEET PG Counselling 2021

A notification for NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The MCC has observed that some candidates are attempting to purposefully block the PG medical seats by choosing for it rather than joining the allotted seats. Candidates can view the official notice at mcc.nic.in.

"It has come to notice of MCC, DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. MCC, DGHS is actively tracking / monitoring such candidates and colleges," the MCC stated.

The counselling committee has cautioned that if it is found if seat blocking is done on purpose, with malicious intent, at any level of the NEET PG counselling, such applicants would be dealt with accordingly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:10 AM IST