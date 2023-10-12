MCC Extends NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Registration Deadline Until 5 pm Today; Check Revised Schedule Here

Unsplash

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised and extended the registration deadline for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling to 5 p.m. on October 12. Candidates who intend to participate in the counseling process can view the whole schedule at mcc.nic.in.

According to an official announcement, the stray vacancy round was delayed since several PG DNB institutes did not notify the candidates online. As a result, the competent authority has decided to postpone the stray vacancy round of Postgraduate counselling 2023.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for new and reset registration is October 12 at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Candidates have till 7 p.m. today to pay the application fee. The window for selection will be open from October 12 to 13.

Following that, seat processing will take place between October 13 and 14, with the results being announced on the official website on October 15. Candidates who have been shortlisted must report to the designated colleges between October 16 and 20 for a stray vacancy round.

How to register?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on 'PG medical counselling'

Register yourself and generate login credentials

Login using your credentials

Upload the necessary documents, make a fee payment

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

