MBSE 2025 Exams: Mizoram Board Announces Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the exam schedule for the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams. The Class 10 exams will commence on February 19, while the Class 12 exams are set to begin on February 14. Both the HSLC and HSSLC theory exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM, with each paper lasting three hours. Detailed date sheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams are available on the official MBSE website, mbse.edu.in.

Class 10th exam timetable

The 2025 MBSE HSLC exams will start with the MIL (Mizo, Alternative English, Hindi, Nepali, Bengali, or Manipuri) paper and conclude on March 13 with exams in Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Civics and Economics, and Commercial Studies.

19.02.2025 (Wednesday): M.I.L. (Mizo /Alternative English/Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri)

24.02.2025 (Monday): English

28.02.2025 (Friday): Science (Theory)

05.03.2025 (Wednesday): Social Science

11.03.2025 (Tuesday): Mathematics

13.03.2025 (Thursday): Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics / Commercial Studies

The practical examination for home science will be held on 12 February and for Science and Introductory Information Technology will be held 12 February onwards.

Class 12th exam timetable

The 2025 MBSE HSSLC exams will commence on February 12 with the English paper and conclude on March 17 with the Computer Science and Home Science papers.

14.02.2025 (Friday): English

17.02.2025 (Monday): M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)

21.02.2025 (Friday): Political Science/Public Administration/ Business Studies/Physics (T)

25.02.2025 (Tuesday): History/Chemistry(T)/Accountancy

03.03.2025 (Monday): Education/Psychology (T)/ Mathematics/Business Mathematics

06.03.2025 (Thursday): Geography (T)/Geology (T)

10.03.2025 (Monday): Economics/Biology(T)

13.03.2025 (Thursday): Sociology

17.03.2025 (Monday): Computer Science (T)/ Home Science (T)

The practical exams for Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Geology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science will be held from February 3 onwards.