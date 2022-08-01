MBBS student ends life at AIIMS Bhopal hostel

AIIMS, Bhopal | File pic

According to a police official, a 20-year-old student at Bhopal's famed All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide on Sunday night by jumping off the third floor of a hostel in the campus.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse, chief of the Bagsevania police station, the woman, a second-year MBBS student from Ernakulam in Kerala, may have been depressed.

"She jumped off the hostel in the campus at 6pm. We do not know why she took this step. No suicide note has been found and probe into the incident continues," he said.