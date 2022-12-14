e-Paper Get App
Delhi suicide case: MBA student jumps to death from third floor in Mehrauli, police suspects 'problem with her classmate'

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
MBA student jumps to death from third floor in Delhi's Mehrauli, police suspects ‘problem with classmate’ | Photo: Representative Image
New Delhi: A 23-year-old MBA student  allegedly killed herself by jumping off the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Wednesday.

She has been identified as Twinkle from Ahmedabad.

Police officials suspect the woman was upset over some problems she had with a classmate. This may have pushed her to take the extreme step, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the Mehrauli police station was informed around Tuesday 7 pm about a woman jumping off a building in A Block, Freedom Fighter Colony.

article-image

"She and two other women had rented a flat in A Block, Freedom Fighter Colony. All three were pursuing MBA at an institute near Batra hospital. The woman had some issues with one of her classmates, identified as Karan, who is from Kota," she said.

The official said the victim was taken to Max Hospital, Saket, where she succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and further enquiry is being conducted, the police said.

