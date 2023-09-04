 Massive Rally In Seoul Over Suicide Deaths Of Distressed Teachers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMassive Rally In Seoul Over Suicide Deaths Of Distressed Teachers

Massive Rally In Seoul Over Suicide Deaths Of Distressed Teachers

School teachers will hold a massive rally in Seoul on Monday to mourn the recent suicide deaths of fellow teachers distressed by disgruntled parents and unruly students, and to call for measures to prevent such tragedies.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Picture credits: (Yonhap)

Seoul: School teachers will hold a massive rally in Seoul on Monday to mourn the recent suicide deaths of fellow teachers distressed by disgruntled parents and unruly students, and to call for measures to prevent such tragedies.

The rally, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the National Assembly, had originally been planned to mourn the death of a young teacher in the South Korean capital who took her own life in July after struggling to deal with a school violence case, reports Yonhap News Agency.

But at least two additional teacher suicides happened last week, one in Seoul on August 31 and the other in the southwestern city of Gunsan on September 1, adding fuel to the anger about bad treatment of teachers and raising the possibility of Monday's rally becoming the largest-ever teacher protest.

Many teachers have filed for a one-day leave of absence to attend the rally, and some 30 elementary schools across the nation have even designated Monday a temporary holiday as too many teachers wanted to take a day off for the collective action, called "Public Education Stoppage Day".

A teacher at an elementary school in western Seoul said only 14 of the school's 48 teachers came to work, with the rest taking the day off apparently to attend the rally.

Situations at other elementary schools were believed to be similar.

Teachers in provincial regions also planned to hold rallies in front of regional education offices.

On Saturday, around 200,000 teachers from around the country gathered in Seoul's Yeouido near the National Assembly to commemorate the recent deaths of teachers and to call for the better protection of their rights.

It is very rare for teachers in South Korea to stage such a large rally on their own without the involvement of labor unions.

The Education Ministry maintains that any teacher taking a leave of absence to join the collective action will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law and principles.

Read Also
South Korea: 16 Students Detained After Attempted Entry To Japan Embassy
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OP Jindal Global University To Come Up With Scholarships For More Than 2,000 Students From Next Year

OP Jindal Global University To Come Up With Scholarships For More Than 2,000 Students From Next Year

Kota: "If One Road Closes, Other Roads Are Open And Waiting For You," District Collector Writes...

Kota:

DU Colleges Lack Basic Infrastructure Facilities; Seeks Intervention From Union Education Ministry

DU Colleges Lack Basic Infrastructure Facilities; Seeks Intervention From Union Education Ministry

Bengal Education Minister Says Raj Bhavan Acting In A ‘Dictatorial’ Manner

Bengal Education Minister Says Raj Bhavan Acting In A ‘Dictatorial’ Manner

DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11

DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Be Out On September 11