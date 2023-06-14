Massive Number Of Indian Students Set To Study In US By 2025 As New Courses Gain Steam

Acting CG, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, Scott Ticknor poses with students who got their visas on Student Visa Day. | FPJ

Mumbai: On June 7, US officials in the Embassy in New Delhi, and other Consulates across New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewed 3,500 Indian student visa applicants in a single day during the US Student Visa Day celebrations.

The interviewees are part of the United States’ academic outreach in India wherein they are expecting to increase student visa appointments by 20% this year. This would not only mean more Indian students appearing for the interviews but more of them inadvertently being successful in their dream to study in the US.

According to Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Mumbai, an organisation that promotes educational and cultural exchange through the US government, the number of active Indian students calling the North American country their second home is going to see an exponential growth in the next two years.

"We can see the number of Indian students going up in two years. According to my estimate, around 300,000 students from India will study in the US by 2025," Pereira told The Free Press Journal on the sidelines of the Student Visa Day on Wednesday.

According to data released by Open Doors, a platform promoted by the US Department of State, despite a small dip in 2020-21 when 1.67 lakh students were studying in the US, the numbers surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2021-22 as 1.99 lakh Indian students enrolled in different universities across the country.

Moreover, a report by The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement highlighted that India sent 64,300 students to America in 2022 while its biggest market, China, saw its number shrink to 24,796.

Indian students could double in the US by 2025

Though experts are positive about the numbers, based on what the available data has to say, they believe various factors can determine the growth story for the next two years.

“Projecting the exact number of Indian students who will study in the US by 2025 is challenging due to various factors such as changing political landscapes, economic conditions, and policies related to international education. However, if the current trends and sentiments continue, it's plausible to assume that the number of Indian students in the US could increase,” said Karan Gupta, Founder of the Karan Gupta Education Foundation.

“At the moment there are around 2 lakh Indian students in the US and I would not be surprised if this number went up to 3 lakhs in the next year or two,” added Gupta.

But others like Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO LeverageEdu & Fly.finance, believe the US will be home to double the number of Indian students as the country prepares to announce new policies.

“With a bunch of new policies up for announcement, and a set target to get to 2 Mn incoming students over the next half-decade, it can be safely assumed that India will contribute at least 500,000+ for a 1.3-1.4Mn mid-mark by 2025,” stated Chaturvedi.

Newer, non-traditional courses fuel growth

The growth can also be owed to a rise among students, who are opting for newer courses in the US instead of traditional options such as STEM, Computer Science, and Business-related programmes.

"Psychology, Physical Sciences, Chemistry, and Astrophysics are becoming increasingly popular among UG students," Perriera had told The FPJ.

While Chaturvedi highlighted growth in students choosing courses such as Culinary Arts and Luxury Marketing, Poshak Agrawal, Co-Founder of Athena Education stated that the UG population is also looking at Industrial Design, Neuroscience, Chemical Biology, and many other courses as academic options.

Though gaining a Masters in the US still holds priority, experts believe pursuing UG in the US has started to appeal to a certain cohort of students from India.

“The UG students are opting for newer courses as the ones going to the US are generally richer and can take risks. UG courses are also more expensive and the students choosing them don’t see getting a job as a factor behind their course choice,” said Jay Rege, Co-Founder, Academy One. “With Economics now designated as a STEM discipline in some universities, it is also finding more importance among students,” added Rege.

H-1B, visa issues need to be tackled, say experts

Despite the H-1B visa not being the utmost priority for Indian students, its issues can have a long-term impact on individuals who would like to stay and work in the US.

Concerns about applicants having an unfair advantage in the lottery process by working with ‘fraudulent agents and consultancies’ to create multiple registrations on behalf of the same beneficiary forced United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to come clean on the matter.

“We remain committed to deterring and preventing abuse of the registration process and to ensuring only those who follow the law are eligible to file an H-1B cap petition,” said an announcement by USCIS.

“If the US can resolve issues related to H-1B visas, we can see more Indian students going to the country,” stated Rege.

With the US officials in India opening up student visa slots in June till the middle of July this year and expecting to open up more appointments till August, experts believe easing processing times will help the US be the clear winner in attracting more Indians for academics.

“I am sure that if some work is done around visa processing times, which has improved over the years but isn't there yet, the US will cement its position back as the clear favourite amongst study abroad destinations for Indian students,” added Chaturvedi.