Masai launches Tech Internship Guarantee program for college students

Masai School has announced internship guarantee program. Spread over 6 months, this program is designed to provide an immersive practice-based-learning experience to students with specializations across Front-end web development, Back-end web development and Data Analytics. They guarantee an internship at India’s top tech companies with a stipend of up to Rs 60,000, else will offer a 110 percent refund. The program will be rolled out by Masai via Prepleaf, which the company recently acquired, and will begin on May 16, 2022, it said in a statement.

This outcome-based course comes with personalized mentorship from industry experts who have experience working in companies like Google, Amazon, Uber and Microsoft.

It is structured to provide hands-on project experience, tool-based-learning via live classes and interview preparation that will help candidates get internships which can be converted into full time job offers. This is the first program launched by Prepleaf since its acquisition in December last year, the statement said.

Speaking about the launch of the new program at Masai’s first tech conference, TechTonic Shift ‘22,Prateek Shukla(Co-founder & CEO, Masa)i, said ‘’Degrees are not enough to become successful in tech, more and more companies are looking at portfolios and projects while hiring. Internships are important for this and building technical skills is essential in bagging a good internship. The next important part is getting access to sought after opportunities in interesting and aspirational engineering and data teams. These are the two needs the Tech Internship Guarantee Program looks to provide for. If you don't get an internship, we return 110 percent of your money. That’s our guarantee."

The program was announced at TechTonic Shift ‘22, Masai’s flagship TechEd conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:10 PM IST