Marwadi University granted Centre of Excellence status by Gujarat govt

Marwadi University (MU), was officially granted the Gujarat State Government’s prestigious Centre of Excellence (CoE) status by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel.

The University was assessed by an expert committee on 9 core parameters: infrastructure, students, academics, examination, faculty, research, consultancy and extension services, governance, and overall performance.

Spread across a 50-acre campus, MU is already home to more than 10000 students from 40 countries, enrolled in UG and PG programs taught by 500+ advanced educators that include 110+ PhD faculty.

Prof. Dr Sandeep Sancheti, Vice-Chancellor, Marwadi University, said, “In a short span of time, we have ensured that we are at par with other well-performing institutes across all the parameters.”

The CoE status for MU furthers the Government of Gujarat’s vision for research, innovation, and the culture for creating start-ups in the state. This will allow MU to further enhance and improve their focus on student centricity, capabilities, and new-age skill sets, to enhance employability in a volatile job market.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:02 PM IST