Mark these study abroad fests for this week if you're planning for higher studies

Braving the heat, students from Mumbai are running from pillar to post to find out which foreign universities can cater to their needs, ranging from scholarships to accommodation facilities.

In such a situation it’s helpful to understand which "study abroad" and university fairs will have the perfect mix of institutions that are both affordable and high quality.

Here are some of the in-person and virtual fairs this week that can be attended by students aspiring to pursue courses abroad :

Envision Overseas UK Education Virtual Fair-Admission Intake-22/23: The UK Education Virtual Fair will be conducted on April 29th between 12:00 AM-4:00 PM by students who want to attend UK’s top universities. University of the Arts London, University of Manchester, University of Sheffield, Coventry University, Durham University, University of Nottingham, City University London, University Of York, etc, are some of the partner institutions that will be present during the virtual fair to answer the queries posed by students with regard to different courses, scholarship programmes, and much more.

Students can register at: https://www.envisionoverseas.in/.

Envision Overseas Australia Education Virtual Fair: The Australia Education Fair 2022 will be conducted on April 30 between 12:00 PM-4:00 PM. Universities such as the University of Adelaide, University of Queensland, University of South Australia, University of Western Australia, Monash University, University of Melbourne, etc, will be informing students about the variety of programmes, facilities available at their institutions. Students can register at: https://australiafair.envisionoverseas.in/.

Uniconnect Fair by Leverage Edu: Uniconnect Fair’s Mumbai chapter will be organised by Leverage Edu, with prominent universities from the UK gracing the event. Over 30 universities from the UK are making their way to Mumbai to understand and guide students about studying in English-speaking European country. Students can register at: https://leverageedu.com/pages/uniconnect/.

Institutions such as Nottingham Trent University, University of Greenwich, Regent’s University of London, University of Essex, De Montfort University, University of York, and many other established places of learning will be present.

Date :- April 30, 2022

Time :- 11 AM - 6 PM

Venue:- JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai

UK Education Fair 2022 by Global Visa Support: Global Visa Support’s UK Education Fair will let students meet university representatives in person and discuss their study and post-study career options with them. Students will be able to get information on program selection, the application process, scholarships, education loans, and the visa process. Students can register at: https://bit.ly/3NAv9Hu.

Date:- May 1, 2022

Time:- 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Venue:- Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

GeeBee Education "Study Abroad" Fair: GeeBee in association with Leap Scholar is organising a fair for education abroad, which will have the presence of more than 175+ leading institutions in Canada, USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Though it’s a free entry, students will have to register themselves beforehand as it is compulsory. Students can also carry five sets of academic documents for on-the-spot assessment and scholarships. Students can also avail the free transportation provided by the consultancy to and from Thane. Wilfrid Laurier University, University of West London, Oxford Brookes University, University of Auckland, Kent State University, Arizona State University, University of Adelaide, and many other renowned institutions will be participating in the event. Students can register at: https://lp.geebeeworld.com/mumbai/study-abroad-fair.

Date :- May 1, 2022.

Time:- 10:30 AM - 4 PM

Venue:- Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:26 AM IST