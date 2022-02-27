Many among other Keralites arrives from Ukraine

Almost 11 students from war-torn Ukraine reached the safety of their homes at Kochi airport where they were received by parents, friends, and Kerala government officials. Four students from Ukraine have reached Kozhikode airport also. According to Kerala government sources, 83 Keralite students have reached New Delhi and Mumbai.



Athira, a student who arrived from Kiev, said, "We thank the Indian embassy for the evacuation and bringing us safely home. We expect all the stranded students in Ukraine to be brought back home at the earliest and hope that the Government of India will do that with immediate effect. We faced several ordeals within the bunkers without food and water and thank god for the safe return home."



A second-year student, Athira told IANS that her academics will not be affected as classes will continue online and practicals will be conducted once the students are back in Ukraine.



The parents of several students were seen hugging their children at Kochi International airport.



Naveen, a student from Ukraine who is in the third year of MBBS, told IANS, "I thank the Prime Minister and Government of India and the Union Minister, V. Muraleedharan for bringing us back to our home state safely. I will return back to Ukraine once the situation becomes normal."



Officer on Special Duty to the Kerala government in New Delhi and retired IFS officer, Venu Rajamony appealed to students from Kerala in Ukraine not to travel towards border cities of Ukraine unless they receive a message from the Indian Embassy there.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:40 PM IST