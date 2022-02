Manoj Jha RJD MP issues notice in Rajya Sabha regarding the resumption of physical college classes

New Delhi: Manoj Jha, national spokesman for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), issued a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to raise the topic of reopening physical classes in colleges and universities.

The suspension of offline lessons owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RJD MP, has led in a regression in learning and poor learning outcomes among students.

"Online education perpetuates social-economic inequality, owing to the requirements of digital devices and expensive data packages...Education requires human interaction and a brick-and-mortar institution to act as a safe space for students for effective learning. The students are at a loss of skill and personality development and often face social isolation," reads the notice given by Jha to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General.

Jha, who is also a professor by profession, said that a policy response is needed to blunt the burning gap by immediately allowing all universities and colleges to open with necessary precautions.



The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.



The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:26 AM IST