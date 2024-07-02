Manipur Govt Declares Two-Day School Holiday Amid Rising Floodwaters

Representative Image |

In light of the rising river levels and the flooding of several areas brought on by the nonstop rain that began on Monday, the Manipur government has announced a two-day holiday for all state schools starting on July 3, 2024.

"In view of the rising river level and subsequent flooding of many areas and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and in anticipation of the flood like condition continuing for some more days to come, and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers of the state, all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools will remain closed on the 3rd and 4th of July, 2024," read the official notice released by the Directorate of Education on Tuesday.

In the meantime, people living nearby were terrified as the Imphal, Nambul, and Iril rivers kept flowing at dangerously high levels, as reported by PTI.

The Imphal River, which is the biggest river in the Manipur valley, overflowed on Tuesday night, flooding parts of Yumnam Khunou, the Imphal East district, New Checkon, Mahabali Road, and Palace Compound.

Following the development of cracks along the river banks, residents and officials in the Imphal West district worked to strengthen the retaining walls and river banks at Singjamei, Bamon Leikai, and Yaiskul.