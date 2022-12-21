Manipur: CM Biren Singh announces 5 lakhs to families of students killed in bus accident in Noney

CM Biren Singh meets with the victims of the accident at JNIMS hospital in Imphal | Twitter/@NBirenSingh

Imphal: Manipur CM Biren Singh has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh each from CM's Relief Fund to the families of the students, who died in a horrific bus accident in the state's Noney district.

"Went to JNIMS and met the families of the students who passed away in an accident at Old Cachar Road today. I extended my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and gave assurance that a sum of Rs 5 lakh each from CM's Relief Fund will be extended to them," said the tweet by Singh.

Singh also visited hospitals where the injured students have been admited and is seen to be offering support to them.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), MLAs and medical team were on the site of the accident at the Old Cachar Road to help out with the rescue operation, according to a tweet by Singh.

At least seven students have died after a bus met an accident in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday.

Though five students died on the spot, two more were declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

Twenty other students have been reported to be injured in the accident.

