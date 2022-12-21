e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur: CM Biren Singh announces 5 lakhs to families of students killed in bus accident in Noney

Manipur: CM Biren Singh announces 5 lakhs to families of students killed in bus accident in Noney

At least seven students have died after a bus carrying schoolgirls met an accident in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
CM Biren Singh meets with the victims of the accident at JNIMS hospital in Imphal | Twitter/@NBirenSingh
Follow us on

Imphal: Manipur CM Biren Singh has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh each from CM's Relief Fund to the families of the students, who died in a horrific bus accident in the state's Noney district.

"Went to JNIMS and met the families of the students who passed away in an accident at Old Cachar Road today. I extended my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and gave assurance that a sum of Rs 5 lakh each from CM's Relief Fund will be extended to them," said the tweet by Singh.

Read Also
Manipur: Atleast seven students killed as bus meets fatal accident in Noney district, many seriously...
article-image

Singh also visited hospitals where the injured students have been admited and is seen to be offering support to them.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), MLAs and medical team were on the site of the accident at the Old Cachar Road to help out with the rescue operation, according to a tweet by Singh.

At least seven students have died after a bus met an accident in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday.

Though five students died on the spot, two more were declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

Twenty other students have been reported to be injured in the accident.

Read Also
UP govt buses to stop plying at night, reservations suspended due to fog-related accidents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022 results: Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana produce maximum toppers

CAT 2022 results: Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana produce maximum toppers

Byju’s defends practices amid NCPCR diktat on alleged threats to parents, students

Byju’s defends practices amid NCPCR diktat on alleged threats to parents, students

UPSC aspirants demanding extra attempt detained by Delhi Police

UPSC aspirants demanding extra attempt detained by Delhi Police

CAT 2022 results: No female topper for fifth consecutive year

CAT 2022 results: No female topper for fifth consecutive year

Karnataka: Teacher held for killing student, police suspects 'killer's affair with victim’s...

Karnataka: Teacher held for killing student, police suspects 'killer's affair with victim’s...