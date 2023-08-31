Manipur Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule Released: Theory Exams From September 4 | Representative Image

Manipur: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has unveiled the improvement examination schedule for Class 12 students. Those aiming to enhance their marks or reattempt one or two subjects can access the schedule on the official website, cohsem.nic.in.

In a decision taken during the examination committee meeting on August 17, COHSEM has slated the higher secondary improvement exams for theory subjects to begin on September 4. The practical improvement exams will subsequently commence from September 6.

The theoretical exams for Class 12 will have a duration of three hours, kicking off at 10 am and concluding at 1 pm. Meanwhile, practical examinations will commence at 10 am. The Manipur board improvement results for 2023 are anticipated to be announced in September.

The Controller of Examination at Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education has dispatched a notification to all principals and institution heads, instructing them to adhere to the prescribed dates and timings. Earlier, COHSEM declared the Manipur Class 12 result for 2023 on May 22. The Class 12 board exams in Manipur were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023.