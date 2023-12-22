 Manipur: Class 11 and 12 Exam Application Deadline On Jan 4
Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Manipur: Class 11 and 12 Exam Application Deadline On Jan 4 | File Photo

The Manipur Board of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) has issued a reminder for schools and students to complete their Class 11 and 12 board exam application forms before the upcoming deadline. To avoid a late fee of Rs 500, students must ensure that their Manipur board test forms are submitted by January 4, 2024. The board has emphasized that no requests for deadline extensions will be entertained after January 12, 2024.

For Class 11 students, the deadline for submitting application forms without incurring any late fees is January 4, 2024. Those who miss this deadline but still wish to apply can do so by paying a final fee of Rs 500, with the last date for submission being January 12, 2024.

Similarly, for Class 12 students, the deadline for submitting application forms without late fees is January 4, 2024. Students in this category who fail to submit their application forms within the specified timeframe will be subject to a late fee of Rs 500.

It is crucial for all students to adhere to these deadlines to ensure a smooth application process and avoid any additional charges.

Based on the patterns observed in previous years, it is anticipated that the board examinations for Class 11 and 12 will take place in February 2024. The application process for Manipur board HSLC 2024 must be completed through offline means by the students. The official exam dates will be published on the board's website, bsem.nic.in, once they are announced.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website, cohsem.nic.in, as the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) is expected to release the Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Schedule shortly. This schedule will provide crucial information about the dates and timings of the Class 12 board exams, helping students to plan and prepare accordingly.

Follow us on

