Manipur: Churachandpur Schools Shut Down Amid Kuki Students Organisation's 48-Hour Protest

48-hour shutdown enforced by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) paralyzed normal life in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on Thursday. The streets of Churachandpur remained eerily empty, marketplaces were deserted, and government and private offices reported minimal attendance. Furthermore, schools and colleges remained closed, impacting the education sector significantly.

Protest against police action and injustice

The KSO's Churachandpur branch secretary, Minlal, stated that the shutdown, which commenced at midnight on Wednesday, was initiated in protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh town, located in Tengnoupal district. This move followed the tragic shooting of a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) on October 31. The KSO also expressed concerns over perceived injustices against the Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

Minlal claimed that the police had conducted raids, looted, and set fire to houses and vehicles owned by Kuki-Zo people in Sinam village, located along the Indo-Myanmar road in Tengnoupal district. Additionally, the KSO condemned the manner in which the police carried out extensive search and combing operations in Moreh town, primarily inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community.

The KSO had issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing its strong objection to the continued presence and additional deployment of Manipur police commandos in Moreh town, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to withdraw all state forces within three days during his visit to the border town in May.

The ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, which began in May, has led to recurring bouts of violence in the state. More than 180 people have lost their lives in these conflicts. Manipur's population is divided, with Meiteis accounting for approximately 53 percent, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, and tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constituting 40 percent and mainly residing in the hill districts.

