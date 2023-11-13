 Mangaluru Shocker: MBBS Student Jumps Off Hostel's 6th Floor
The police have recovered a note purportedly written by Ms. Shetty and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Mangaluru Shocker: MBBS Student Jumps Off Hostel's 6th Floor After She Was Frustrated With Life | representational pic

In a tragic incident from karnataka's Mangaluru a 20-year-old MBBS student died after jumping down from the sixth floor of A J Ladies hostel in Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday, according to the Mangaluru East Police.

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty while the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on November 13.

The police have recovered a note allegedly written by Ms. Shetty and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Mangaluru Police commissioner, Anupam Agrawal said that the victim died at AJ Ladies Hostel around 3 Am.

Reports claim the cops have recovered a death note from the spot.

According to the TOI report, the note reads, "frustrated with life."

Need help, contact AASRA

Need help, contact AASRA | AASRA

