Mangaluru Shocker: MBBS Student Jumps Off Hostel's 6th Floor After She Was Frustrated With Life | representational pic

In a tragic incident from karnataka's Mangaluru a 20-year-old MBBS student died after jumping down from the sixth floor of A J Ladies hostel in Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday, according to the Mangaluru East Police.

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty while the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on November 13.

The police have recovered a note allegedly written by Ms. Shetty and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Mangaluru Police commissioner, Anupam Agrawal said that the victim died at AJ Ladies Hostel around 3 Am.

Reports claim the cops have recovered a death note from the spot.

According to the TOI report, the note reads, "frustrated with life."

Last week, a 25-year-old student preparing for competitive exams died while hanging himself from a ceiling fan in north Delhi's Patel Chest area.

Vinay Raj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur was preparing for competitive exams and also completing his studies from open school. He was also undergoing some medical treatment, police said.

