Managerial staff from school booked for attempt to rape, UP

Two staff of a private school have been booked for an alleged attempt to rape two girls. For the same, a police officer has been withdrawn from his field duty soon after the girls' families filed a complaint, officials said on Monday.

The District police chief Abhishek Yadav said a case was registered after the two families filed a complaint following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. He stated that the Purkazi police station SHO VK Singh has been transferred to the police line for alleged negligence of duty in the matter.

"Two managerial staff Bhopa Yogesh Chauhan and Arjun, have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape the two girls. The alleged harassment happened when they took the girls to a different school along with 15 other students for practical exams, and they had to stay there overnight," he said.

According to a complaint filed by the families, the two accused allegedly attempted to rape the minors after giving them intoxicated water. Senior Superintendent of Police Yadav also said the accused allegedly threatened the girl not to share the incident with anyone. When the families approached the local police, they did not take any action. Later, they went to the MLA.

The SSP that said a case against the two school managers has been registered under sections 328- (causing hurt using poison, etc., with intent to commit an offense). A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual harassment has also been registered.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:31 PM IST