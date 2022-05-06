Man accused of molesting girls in MCD run school arrested

Delhi: A 40-year-old man accused of molesting two girls in an MCD-run school has been detained by the Delhi Police after being identified from a sketch created with the assistance of the victims.

The arrested man allegedly molested two girls in a school in Bhajanpura, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD). On the morning of 30th April 2022, the students were waiting for the teacher inside their classrooms after the school assembly. That was when the accused entered the room, reported Swati Maliwal, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. The accused allegedly took off the clothing of two female students while speaking obscenities. He proceeded to close the classroom door and urinated in front of the class after removing his clothes.

The Deputy Speaker of Delhi, Rakhi Birla said, "it is extremely shameful that an unknown person could enter the school premises and conduct such an act during the school hours."

She said that no action was taken by the MCD nor the Delhi Police for 3-4 days, but only came into action when the DCW issued a notice seeking a response for 'no probe into the matter.' She pointed out the absence of CCTV cameras in the schools that are run by the MCD. She further alleged that the administration of the school asked the victims' families to keep quiet about the incident and has asked for strict actions to be taken against them.

"I believe the BJP has been governance in MCD for 15 years and we used to believe that they might be sensitive for children, but the incident exposed that the daughters are not safe, even at the school premises and during the school hours," Birla expanded.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:37 PM IST