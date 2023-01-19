e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMamata pans Centre for stopping students' grant

Mamata pans Centre for stopping students' grant

Launching the 'Medhashree' scholarship scheme, under which students belonging to the backward and minority communities will be entitled to Rs 800 as grant, she said that her government would do its bit to protect their interests.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta HC declares 'Duare Ration' scheme illegal, against National Food Security Act |
Follow us on

Alipurduar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP-led central government's move to discontinue scholarships for students of backward castes and minority communities, and said her government would be providing them aid.

Launching the 'Medhashree' scholarship scheme, under which students belonging to the backward and minority communities will be entitled to Rs 800 as grant, she said that her government would do its bit to protect their interests.

Read Also
Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee bats for inclusion of ‘Moral Personality Building’ in school syllabus
article-image

"The central government has stopped scholarships for students of OBC and other minorities. But don't be worried. We will be providing the same grant to them," Banerjee said during an administrative review meeting.

The TMC supremo also said that attempts were being made to create division among the people of West Bengal, and urged people not to pay heed to them.

"Don't pay heed to whatever they (BJP) are saying to create divisions among people. We want to look forward to a unified society," Banerjee said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Proportion of govt schools with less than 60 students increased every year in last decade: ASER 2022

Proportion of govt schools with less than 60 students increased every year in last decade: ASER 2022

Mamata pans Centre for stopping students' grant

Mamata pans Centre for stopping students' grant

UP: College student stabbed to death while intervening in fight between two groups

UP: College student stabbed to death while intervening in fight between two groups

Mumbai: Medical college admission racket busted, 5 held

Mumbai: Medical college admission racket busted, 5 held

'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and...

'It is not for teens or school kids': Karnataka bans the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives, and...