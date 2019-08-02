MAKAUT Results 2019 released, check now at makautexam.net

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, based in West Bengal, has released the results for various semester courses offered by the university.

The results have been released for (2th, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and odd semester BHSM (3rd Semester), BHMCT (5th Semester) courses. It is been declared on the official website makautexam.net.

Students are advised they have to keep their MAKAUT Admit Card 2019 ready in advance to access the MAKAUT Result 2019 online.

In case of any error, students can write to the controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata within seven days of publication of the result.

MAKAUT result 2019: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of MAKAUT at makautexam.net

Click on ‘Click to visit’ under the ‘Results’ tab on the MAKAUT homepage

A new page will appear where candidates need to log-in

On the log-in page, enter your roll number and select the semester number from the dropdown box

Your MAKAUT result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download the MAKAUT Result 2019 and take a print-out for future use