Majority of spending for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao on media campaigns, Modi govt reveals in Lok Sabha

Representational image | FPJ

New Delhi: An analysis by Careers 360 has revealed that the majority of the funding for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been spent on media advocacy campaigns.

According to the data revealed by the Centre in Lok Sabha, it has spent 51.1% of the funds on media advocacy campaigns with Rs 401.04 crore being spent for the same from a total expenditure of Rs 783.29 crore since its inception in 2014.

It is to be noted that spending on the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has seen a significant drop from Rs 244.73 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 57.13 crore in FY 2021-22, while funding for media campaigns has dropped to nil in 2021-22 from Rs 164 crore in 2018.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was introduced by the Ministry of women and child development, ministry of education, and ministry of health and family welfare to prevent any sort of biased sex selection.

Smriti Irani, who serves as the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, stated that the marketing was done in order to bring an attitudinal shift in valuing girl children.

"The all-India advertisements of BBBP have been able to successfully establish the brand BBBP which has an excellent recall value,” Irani stated.

Read Also Union Budget 2023: Sizeable funding for education schemes but questions remain

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)