Mahua Moitra alleges 'fake degree claims' against BJP MP Dubey; he responds on twitter

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is a series of tweet made serious allegations against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over his 'fake' educational qualification.

The TMC MP also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if this could be grounds for revoking his Lok Sabha membership against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over his 'fake' educational qualifications.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey furnished false educational documents in affidavit.

Previously Mahua Maitra had called the Nishikant Dubey a rogue and now she questions the educational qualification of the BJP MP from Jharkhand. Maitra in her tweets has questioned the degrees of Dubey that he has shown in his affidavit.

In her first tweet she says, "I don’t normally do linked tweets but too much info (or rather fake info to bust) this morning so my next 3 tweets are going to be linked."

She started the series of tweets by saying that the MP from Jharkhand has claimed to have done a Part time MBA from DU.

She writes, "Hon’ble Member in his 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha affidavit claimed to be “part time MBA from Delhi University”. Please note- prior to 2019 full list of educational qualifications was required to be listed. (1/3)"

In her second tweet, she alleges, "On 27.08.2020 Delhi University in a written reply clearly stated NO SUCH candidate with the name of the Honorable Member was either admitted or passed out from any MBA program in DU in year 1993 as claimed in affidavits. Also answered a RTI stating same."

The third tweet in a series states, "In 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit Hon’ble Member makes no mention of MBA and instead only states he has a PhD in Management from Pratap University Rajasthan in 2018 . Please note- One cannot do a PhD from UGC deemed uni without valid masters degree (3/3)"

Her tweet ends with a pun, "Now finally see this. Hon’ble member in his PhD application to Pratap Uni makes NO mention of DU MBA degree & instead miraculously has another MBA transcript from Pratap Uni itself from 2013-15! Clearly loves collecting MBA degrees :-) - never know which one may work."

Dubey responded to Moitra's list of allegations by claiming that the RTI she tweeted itself was fake.

He tweets, "This order of the Honorable Supreme Court, along with the Election Commission, who accepted that I have a degree."

Dubey also said in his tweet that Moitra needs to be sent to an asylum in Agra for the allegations she has made against him.