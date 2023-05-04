Maharashtra: Will all schools get same uniform? Here's what govt is planning

Maharashtra is planning to have the same uniform for students at all government-run schools in Maharashtra. | Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Mumbai: The state is planning to have the same uniform for students at all government-run schools in Maharashtra.

Under this proposal, the state would centrally procure dresses for over 48 lakh students and distribute them to the schools. The government is considering roping in women's self-help groups in the state to stitch the new uniforms.

The idea came up for discussion at a recent workshop held by the state School Education department in Lonavla to chalk out the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state's schools, which was attended by the school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, department officials and education officers from across the state. The proposed move is aimed at reducing the cost of producing uniforms while enhancing their quality, said an official.

Currently, the government provides money - Rs 600 for two uniforms per student each year - to School Management Committees (SMC) at each school, which decide the colours and make of the uniforms and get them stitched locally. In Mumbai, uniforms are provided by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the schools under its jurisdiction.

In December 2016, the state had briefly switched to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, where the money for uniforms was deposited directly into the students' bank accounts. However, the decision was withdrawn in 2018, after the government realised that applying various charges on beneficiaries’ accounts, which is making it difficult for them to access the money.

"We hope to procure better quality dresses at a lower price if the procurement is done centrally. While there would be an additional cost of transporting the clothes across the state, it would be offset by the possible reduction in expenditure on uniforms," said the official.

The proposition comes months after the state government, in its budget for the financial year 2023-24, announced providing free uniforms to all government schools students. Until now, the free uniforms were available only to female school children as well as those belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and below-poverty line categories. The new beneficiaries are estimated to cost the state around Rs 66.97 Cr annually, in addition to 224.28 Cr budgeted for the scheme under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The proposal has met with criticism from some educationists. "This type of centralisation may give rise to corruption. We don't have a good record on centralisation and distribution, failing to provide dry ration to schools during Covid-19 lockdown is one such example. The uniforms may not reach the students on time," said Kishore Darak, an educationist.

Darak added that the idea would also deny students their agency as many schools seek suggestions from them about the kind of uniform they want. "The decision deprives SMCs consisting primarily of parents and members of local community to make decisions about uniforms locally. Besides, considering that the uniforms bring the culture of regimentation in schools, the government should be moving towards doing away with them altogether instead of making them homogenous across the state and providing students with clothes in a planned manner," he said.