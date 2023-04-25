Maharashtra to ensure admission of each child in school: Education minister

education minister Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai: Maharashtra government will ensure that each child who is in the school going age gets admission in school, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar said here as he inaugurated 'Pahile Paul' the school preparedness campaign for the new academic year at the Municipal school at Worli on Tuesday.

Education if started at an early age helps in developing the personality to its fullest potential. Hence, the education department has come up with this campaign of school preparedness for the new students who will be taking admission to the schools in the first standard for this academic year, the minister said.

The campaign will be conducted across over 65,000 schools and would touch over 15 lakh students across the state, Kesarkar added.

The minister also highlighted the participation of mothers in the campaign. "We have a rich tradition of the likes of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule who toiled for women education. I hope this campaign advances that spirit in women participating in it," he added.

For the campaign over 2.6 lakh groups of mothers have been formed on hamlet levels. The role of Anganwadi workers too is very important in this campaign. This shall ensure that all such programs in the school would be conducted before 30th April, the minister said.