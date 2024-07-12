 Maharashtra To Ban Sale Of High Caffeine Drinks Near Schools
PTIUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram on Friday told the state legislative council that his department would issue an order banning the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within 500-metre radius of schools in the state. He gave the assurance in the Upper House of the state legislature while responding to a question raised by independent legislator Satyajeet Tambe during the Question Hour.

article-image

"The FDA will soon issue an order banning the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within 500-metre radius of schools in the state. As per the existing rules, caffeine content between 145 ml and 300 ml is allowed in one litre of carbonated or non-carbonated drinks," Atram said. Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed Atram to prepare a list of the drinks to be banned and circulate it with the FDA officials across the state for effective implementation of the order.

