Maharashtra: Three Mumbai institutes to adopt CUET from 2023-24; details here

Two autonomous colleges, NM College and Mithibai College in Vile Parle, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) have decided to adopt University Grants Commission's (UGC) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions to their courses. | Representational pic

Mumbai: Two autonomous colleges, NM College and Mithibai College in Vile Parle, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) have decided to adopt University Grants Commission's (UGC) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions to their courses, The Times of India (TOI) has reported.

Last year, both the colleges, which are managed by SVKM group of institutions, had conducted their own entrance tests and admissions to all self-financed courses were entirely based on the test scores.

Read Also Over 200 universities have opted for the CUET; Up from 90 universities last year

According to TOI, a notification from NM College said that admissions to all four-year undergraduate programmes will be based on equal weightage to CUET scores and class XII board exam scores. Principal Parag Ajgaonkar told the newspaper that the National Education Policy recommends using CUET scores for admissions, though it is not mandatory now. "Also, it will be convenient for students to have one entrance test," he is reported to have said, adding that equal weightage is given this year to recognize efforts of students in both the exams.

Those aspiring to study at these institutes will have to register for CUET, on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, before March 30.

The same notification will be applicable to Mithibai too. Both colleges have uploaded the admission notices on the website.

TOI reported that SVU will aslo admit students for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses using CUET scores from this year. But these will be applicable only to unaided courses under SVU and not to the aided sections under Mumbai University.

Other colleges, like St Xavier's and Jai Hind, have decided to go by their own entrance tests as before. While Jai Hind will give eq-ual weightage to board exams and their entrance test scores, St Xavier's is yet to take a call on the weightage, reports TOI.