 Maha TET 2024 Admit Cards Released At mahatet.in; Check Out Steps To Download
Maha TET 2024 Admit Cards Released At mahatet.in; Check Out Steps To Download

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2024 admit cards have been released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE).

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

The date of the exam is set on November 10, 2024. Candidates will require their application number and mobile number in order to download the admission card.

The date of the exam is set on November 10, 2024. Candidates will require their application number and mobile number in order to download the admission card. 

Maharashtra TET 2024 Exam Date: November 10, 2024

Exam Timing:

Maha TET 2024 Admit Cards Released At mahatet.in; Check Out Steps To Download

Paper 1: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Eligibility:

Paper 1: Required for teaching Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: Required for teaching Classes 6 to 8

How to download Maha TET 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahatet.in.

Step 2: Click the "Maha TET 2024- Click here to download the admit card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page.

Step 4: Click submit after entering the requested information, such as your application number and mobile number.

Step 5: The screen will display your "Maha Tet 2024 admit card."

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Detailed information on Maha TET 2024 admit card:

Name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject applied

Signature

Photo

Exam date

Exam time

Exam centre address

Exam day instructions

Candidates are encouraged to visit the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune's official website for additional information.

