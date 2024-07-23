 Maharashtra: Teachers Threaten Agitation Over Vacant College Posts
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
With colleges across the state rolling out courses aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) from this academic year, teachers are criticising the government for increasingly relying on temporary academic staff.

At a press conference held on Monday, the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) claimed that more than half of the teachers in the aided sections are hired on clock hour basis, adding that these posts haven't been filled for more than a decade.

The teacher body threatened to start a statewide protest against the government's “failure” in filling these vacant positions. They also alleged the poor recruitment in the government-run and aided institutes has resulted in an “undesirable” teacher-student ratio.

MFUCTO president SP Lawande said that the organisation intends to raise the issue with all political parties ahead of the state assembly elections. The teachers estimate that the approved teaching posts in the state is around 68,000, but there are 18,000 full-time teachers.

Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, general secretary of Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union, said that the University Grants Commission expects filling 90% of teaching positions, but at some colleges the numbers of temporary teachers are as high as 70%. “How will the colleges offer multiple choices for students under the NEP when there are not many full-time teachers for all subjects,” he asked.

