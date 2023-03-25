Maharashtra TAIT result 2023 declared; Know how to download

Around 3 lakh candidates took the Maharashtra MSCE TAIT 2023 examination | Representative image

Maharashtra State Council of Examination has declared the Maharashtra MSCE TAIT result 2023. Applicants can view and download the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) results through the official website of MSCE- mscepune.in

Around 3 lakh candidates took the Maharashtra MSCE TAIT 2023 examination which was held from 22nd February to 3rd March 2023. MSCE TAIT 2023 result PDF includes the candidate's marks and their roll numbers. Along with the result, the MSCE TAIT cut-off 2023 has also been released on the official website.

Maharashtra MSCE TAIT Results 2023: How to check