Maharashtra: Student loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

Case registered against teacher for beating up student. | Representative image

THANE: A 12-year-old boy lost his hearing after he was allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station, an official said. The alleged incident took place on March 31, when the accused teacher hit the boy hard on his ear for not doing his homework.

The child returned home crying and informed his parents, he said. The boy developed swelling in his inner year and was unable to hear properly, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Similar to this case, there have been reports of teachers beating up students in Maharashtra. An offence was booked against a private school teacher that slapped the boy for returning late from the washroom and proceeded to beat him on the back and pull his ears. A case was also filed against a Madrassa teacher for beating up a 14-year old with a stick for not memorising his lessons.