Maharashtra: State board pushes deadline for Class 10, 12 registrations

Maharashtra: State board pushes deadline for Class 10, 12 registrations

The Maharashtra state board released a new schedule for al SSC and HSC board students after principals demanded an extension of deadline.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Maharashtra: State board pushes deadline for Class 10, 12 registrations
On Friday, November 4, The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) pushed the deadline class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) exam registrations for regular, repeater, and private candidates.

Students can now register for the HSC exam by November 15 with the regular fees, and till November 31, with a late fee. For SSC exam, candidates can register by November 25.

As per the previous schedule, the registration process for regular candidates of HSC was going to finish on October 21 and the form-filling process for private, repeaters and other candidates was going to begin on October 22. The registration deadline for regular candidates was later extended from to November 5.

However, due to the diwali break, several principals had asked for an extension in the dates. Schools had asserted that the form filling was incomplete due to festivals.

Today morning, the Maharashtra state board released a new schedule for al SSC and HSC board students.

