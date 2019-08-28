Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 expected to be declared today; check at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 today. Students can check their results on the MSBSHSE's official website, mahresult.nic.in. According to OneIndia.com, the Maharashtra SSC supplementary result is likely to be declared post 11 am.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30. As per Times Now report, as many as 18 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Maharashtra SSC 2019 examinations in March. This year, about 77.10 percent of students passed the examinations. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82.82, much higher than boys at 72.18 percent. The results fo March examination was declared on June 8, 2019.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra SSC results

Step 3: Click on "HSC or SSC Examination Result 2019"

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name

Step 5: Click on "view result"

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future use.