Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 tomorrow: Check result time and websites

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17, Friday at 01:00 pm.

Officials have stated that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites tomorrow.

After 1 p.m. tomorrow, students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be able to view their subject-wise revised marks on the following official websites:

http://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 :

1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage.

3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

article-image
