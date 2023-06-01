 Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow at 1 PM; check details here
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow at 1 PM; check details here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow at 1 PM; check details here

MSBSHSE to announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 tomorrow, June 2 at 1 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow | Representational Pic

The latest notification form the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that the Maharashtra SSC class 10th Result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, June 2 at 1 PM.

Maharashtra Board will hold a press conference for Maharashtra SSC result at 11 AM in which pass percentage, attendance of students and other information will be shared. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be announced on mahresult.nic.in.

Around 15 lakh students took the exam this year and are currently awaiting the results. It will be updated on mahresult.nic.in once the results are declared and link is activated tomorrow.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 LIVE: Scorecards to be OUT tomorrow 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in
