 Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Over 300 Students From Poor Families Felicitated For Good Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC Result 2023: Over 300 Students From Poor Families Felicitated For Good Performance

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Over 300 Students From Poor Families Felicitated For Good Performance

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes, etc.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

More than 300 students from economically weak families who cleared SSC Board exams were felicitated at a function in Thane on Sunday.

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes, etc.

Former Thane Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Sanjay Herwade, who was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha, hailed the efforts of the students.

Among the students who earned praise from those who took part in the function was Hardika Bangar from a civic school in Korpi who overcame her total handicap to score 61 percent.

Read Also
Telangana: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared; How To Check
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains Force These Indian States To Shut Down Schools Tomorrow

Heavy Rains Force These Indian States To Shut Down Schools Tomorrow

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students