Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE announces helpline numbers for class 10 students accessing scorecards

Representational image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the class 10 results for students at official websites such as mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

While the overall pass percentage across the state stands at 93.83%, the Konkan district has come out on the top with 98.11%. The Nagpur division records the lowest pass percentage (92.05%).

The pass percentage has also dropped by 3.18% when compared to last year, while in comparison with the pass percentage of 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic, there is a drop of 1.47 percent.

What should students do if they are facing glitches in SSC results 2023?

If students are facing any glitches accessing the results online, they can on the following contact numbers: 020-25705209, 020-25705203, 020-25705204, 020-25705206, 020-25705207, and 020-25705151.

Here's a region-wise list of students scoring 100%



Latur – 108

Aurangabad – 22

Amravati – 7

Mumbai – 6

Pune- 5

Konkan – 3