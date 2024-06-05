Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2024 Supplementary Exam Time Table OUT, Check Here | Freepik Image

The datesheet for the 2024 Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Supplementary Exams has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The schedule for the July–August 2024 exam has been made public. Exam date notices are available for candidates to view and download on the MSBSHSE website, mahahsscboard.in.

Class 10 Supplementary Exam

The Class 10 Supplementary Examination is scheduled to start on July 16 and run through July 30, 2024, according to the official datesheet. Two shifts will be used for the examination: the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Class 12 Supplementary Exam

Exams for class 12 general and bifocal courses will start on July 16 and run through August 8, 2024. There will be two shifts for the Maharashtra HSC exam: a first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and a second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download datesheet?

-Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website of MSBSHSE.

-On the homepage, click the link for the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam Schedule for the SSC and HSC in 2024.

-The candidates will need to verify the dates in a newly opened PDF file.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2024



The Maharashtra HSC and SSC results for this year were released on May 21 and May 27, respectively, in 2024.

