Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Overall pass percentage drops by 3 percentage compared to 2022

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Overall pass percentage drops by 4 percentage |

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today , June 2. The Results can be checked by the students on the official website at mahresult.nic.in

The overall success rate of students at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) dropped by almost four percentage points as the Class 10 board exam returned to its conventional, pre-Covid format.

"The pass percentage has dropped by 3.18 percent, when compared to last year. In comparison with the pass percentage of academic year 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic; there is a drop of 1.47 percent." Sharad Gosavi, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. There were 15,49,666 regular students registered for this exam from the nine divisional boards of the state, comprising Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

A total of 14,34,898 of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam passed. The overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent.