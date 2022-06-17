Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2022: Here’s how many students scored above 90%; Check out the results at https://mahresult.nic.in/

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 is available online at mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education's website since 1 PM. |

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022, today, on June 17, 2022. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 is available online at mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education's website since 1 PM.

To obtain the Maha SSC Result 2022, students must provide their roll number and mother's name. Students can check their grades in the Maharashtra SSC board examinations 2022 in the Maharashtra SSC board result 2022.

According to the data released by the website, around 83,060 students have scored a passing percentage of 90% and above, and as many as 149221 students achieved between 85-90%.

Here’s how to check the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2022 :

Go to result websites mahresult.nic.in, mh-ssc.ac.in or www. mahahsscboard.in

2) Enter a valid seat number.

3) Enter the mother's name.

4) Select view result. mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC.

5) Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.