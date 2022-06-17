Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022, here's how to check at Digilocker

IStock images

Today, June 17, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 or SSC result for the 2022 board exams. For nearly 16 lakh students, the Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 link will be activated at 1 p.m.

This year, 96.94% of students passed the exam. The SSC board result 2022 link will be available on the Maharashtra board official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

Maharashtra SSC result via DigiLocker

Go to the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN. Login using your credentials. Under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 category Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

The Maharashtra board held the Class 10 SSC exams across the state between March 15 and April 4, 2022.