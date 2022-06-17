e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022, here's how to check at Digilocker

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

Today, June 17, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 or SSC result for the 2022 board exams. For nearly 16 lakh students, the Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 link will be activated at 1 p.m.

This year, 96.94% of students passed the exam. The SSC board result 2022 link will be available on the Maharashtra board official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

Maharashtra SSC result via DigiLocker

  1. Go to the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

  2. Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

  3. Login using your credentials.

  4. Under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE

  5. Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 category

  6. Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

The Maharashtra board held the Class 10 SSC exams across the state between March 15 and April 4, 2022.

Read Also
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results declared today, 96.94 pass percentage
article-image
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022, here's how to check at Digilocker

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath scheme protests: Latest updates - School bus carrying children attacked in Darbhanga

Agnipath scheme protests: Latest updates - School bus carrying children attacked in Darbhanga

After Gwalior, Agnipath protest reaches Indore, Youths protest at Railway stn

After Gwalior, Agnipath protest reaches Indore, Youths protest at Railway stn

Knight Riders announce women's cricket team, will participate in Caribbean Premier League

Knight Riders announce women's cricket team, will participate in Caribbean Premier League

Agnipath scheme protests: One killed in violence at Secunderabad railway station

Agnipath scheme protests: One killed in violence at Secunderabad railway station

WTT Contender: India paddler G Sathiyan stuns World No.6, enters Round-of-16

WTT Contender: India paddler G Sathiyan stuns World No.6, enters Round-of-16