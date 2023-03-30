Maharashtra: Sharp decline in students taking 5-year LLB CET

The five-year integrated law courses are offered after Class 12, while the three-year LLB programmes are pursued after graduation. | Representative Image

Mumbai: There has been a steep drop in the number of registrations for the state's Common Entrance Test (CET) for the 5-year LLB programmes compared to last year.

Data from the State CET Cell shows that 22,521 students applied for the upcoming MAH-5 year LLB-CET 2023 . This is a 22% decline compared to 2022, when the Cell had recorded 29,011 applicants.

The five-year integrated law courses are offered after Class 12, while the three-year LLB programmes are pursued after graduation.

According to colleges, many aspirants are missing the exam, as the registration process was closed on March 23, much earlier than last year, when registrations continued till May 2. With the law admissions facing delay for the past several years, the CET Cell this time hopes to complete them by July. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 2.

"As the students were busy with their Class 12 board exams, they missed applying for the test. The CET Cell needs to extend the date so that there's no injustice to students. There's a lack of awareness about 5-year LLB among students. The Cell needs to take efforts to familiarise students with the programme," said Dr Rajesh Sakhare, Principal, Agnel School of Law, Vashi.

Sakhare added that there needs to be better coordination between colleges and CET Cells to ensure adequate response to the entrance exam. "Many colleges in remote areas are unable to fill their seats, despite a large number of career opportunities available to law graduates," he said.

However, legal education activist Sachin Pawar, who is also Deputy Secretary of Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), believes that the demand for the 5-year courses is dwindling among students. "The students have to put in five years and then spend more time working under senior advocates on a paltry stipend before they can start their own practices. The legal field has lost some of its sheen due to growing competition. Besides, the colleges lack adequate faculty and quality education," he said.

Despite the apparent drop in the number of aspirants, more law colleges are looking to be set up across the state including in Mumbai. Recently, the University of Mumbai (MU) submitted a proposal to open 16 new law colleges in districts under its jurisdiction.