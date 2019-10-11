Maharashtra SET Result 2019 to be released today, here's how to check

Maharashtra SET Result 2019 is expected to release today October 11, 2019, in the form of online mode, As Soon as it is released it would be made available online. all the candidates who have applied for the exam should keep a check on the official website for update.

According to the reports, a total of about 79,879 candidates had appeared for the SET Exam held on June 23 2019. Out of which only 5,415 candidates qualified for the exams. Out of which 6.87% of candidates cleared it.

Maharashtra SET Result 2019: How to download online

Visit SET Portal i.e. set exam.unipune.ac.in

Click on the Maharashtra SET Result 2019 link

You will be given options to search or check MH SET Result 2019 via name, seat number or application number

Your Maharashtra SET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

you can download and take a print for future reference