Maharashtra schools will reopen on this date

ANI

Students in Maharashtra are expected to go back to schools from June 15 as their summer break comes to an end, according to a notice shared by Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

“It's school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back from the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students, set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready,” said Varsha Gaikwad in a tweet.

Schools in Maharashtra have also been encouraged to organise fun-filled events on the first day of school reopening to welcome students.

“Schools will function with all COVID safety protocols in place,teachers & staff are advised to take precautionary doses of Covid vaccine. Health & well being of students is our priority. All attempts will be made to ease students into their schedule & make up for any learning loss,” added Gaikwad who also asked everyone to strive for zero tolerance against school dropouts and noted that local authorities have been asked to conduct detailed surveys to identify students who have dropped out and bring them back to school.

“We are very glad to have your happy feet & smiling faces back on our campuses. I wish all the students the very best for this academic year,” the tweet further said.

The schools were closed for students since April and were supposed to reopen on June 13th. However, the decision was postponed due to an increase in Covid cases. The school reopening date has now been announced, and students have been asked to contact their particular schools with any questions.