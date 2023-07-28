 Maharashtra: Schools Remain Shut in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Thane Districts
Maharashtra: Schools Remain Shut in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Thane Districts

Meanwhile, Schools and colleges were closed yesterday in Mumbai as the city received 90 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall until Thursday, according to the weather department.

article-image
Schools Remain Shut in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Thane Districts | File Photo (Representational pic)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday, Meanwhile different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. Amid Heavy Rains all over the state the administration in Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges today, i.e, Friday.

The same will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.

"Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM (Wednesday)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (27.07.2023), from 8 am to today (28.07.2023) 8 am is: Mumbai City- 100.82 mm. Eastern Suburbs- 94.79 mm. Western Suburbs- 129.12 mm, tweeted BMC.

Waterlogging witnessed in several parts due to continuous heavy rainfall.

