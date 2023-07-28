Maharashtra: Schools Remain Shut in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Thane Districts

Schools Remain Shut in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Thane Districts | File Photo (Representational pic)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday, Meanwhile different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. Amid Heavy Rains all over the state the administration in Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges today, i.e, Friday.

The same will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.

Meanwhile, Schools and colleges were closed yesterday in Mumbai as the city received 90 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall until Thursday, according to the weather department.

"Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM (Wednesday)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (27.07.2023), from 8 am to today (28.07.2023) 8 am is: Mumbai City- 100.82 mm. Eastern Suburbs- 94.79 mm. Western Suburbs- 129.12 mm, tweeted BMC.

Waterlogging witnessed in several parts due to continuous heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wxQ0cFZB1C — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)