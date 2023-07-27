Maharashtra: Schools in Thane to Be Closed on Thursday Due to Extreme Weather Forecast | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Thane district administration has declared holiday in all schools of the district amid a "red alert" warning for extreme rains on Thursday (July 27).

Considering the possibility of flooding expressed by the Metereological Department and students from Class 1 to 12 at all medium and board schools may face difficulty travelling to and from schools. Hence, considering the safety of students, a holiday is declared on July 27 for all schools in the district," read a circular by the Thane Zilla Parishad Education Department (Primary)

