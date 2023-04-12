 Maharashtra schools asked to screen movie on Swachh Bharat Mission
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
The Maharashtra school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Tuesday. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In an attempt to sensitise children about cleanliness, the Maharashtra government has asked schools to screen ”Let’s Change”, a movie based on the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the GR, schools have been granted permission to screen the film ”Let’s Change” in Marathi in the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The movie is based on the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and hence, students should be encouraged to watch it, it stated. A post-movie screening report also needs to be submitted to the education minister, it said.

No student can be asked to pay more than Rs 20 for watching the film, which has to be screened without disturbing the teaching schedule, the GR stated.

