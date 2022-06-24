Maharashtra schools and junior colleges to be back with 100% syllabus in 2022-23

With schools and colleges resuming classes for students without any Covid restrictions, the syllabus cuts are set to be stopped for the academic year 2022-23. Schools and colleges, which were conducting classes in the online mode since the beginning of Covid, had their syllabus cut by 25% in the academic year 2020-21 in order to reduce the stress of teaching and learning among students and teachers during the pandemic. The practice continued in the academic year 2021-2022 due to rising Covid cases.
The Director, State Council for Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra in Pune has published the appropriate publicity list on its website as well as through other mediums to keep the students and parents informed about the latest development.
