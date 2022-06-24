e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra schools and junior colleges to be back with 100% syllabus in 2022-23

Schools and colleges, which were conducting classes in the online mode since the beginning of Covid, had their syllabus cut by 25% in the academic year 2020-21

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
With schools and colleges resuming classes for students without any Covid restrictions, the syllabus cuts are set to be stopped for the academic year 2022-23. Schools and colleges, which were conducting classes in the online mode since the beginning of Covid, had their syllabus cut by 25% in the academic year 2020-21 in order to reduce the stress of teaching and learning among students and teachers during the pandemic. The practice continued in the academic year 2021-2022 due to rising Covid cases.

The Director, State Council for Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra in Pune has published the appropriate publicity list on its website http://www.maharashtra.gov.in/ as well as through other mediums to keep the students and parents informed about the latest development.

