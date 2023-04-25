 Maharashtra: Schools across state to include Agriculture as a subject
According to the plan, prepared by a committee consisting of officials from the state's agriculture and education department as well as agriculture university teachers, agriculture subjects will be taught in all classes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Unsplash

Mumbai: Almost two years after announcing to teach agriculture in schools, the state government has come out with an initial plan to include the subject in the curriculum.

According to the plan, prepared by a committee consisting of officials from the state's agriculture and education department as well as agriculture university teachers, agriculture subjects will be taught in all classes. The syllabus will be incrementally rolled out across three levels - classes 1 to 5, classes 6 to 8, and classes 9 to 10. It will cover various aspects of agriculture, including its importance, employment opportunities, and information about farming.

Agriculture is one among several vocational subjects being inculcated in the school curriculum under the National Education Policy 2020. The state will now appoint expert committees to formulate a detailed syllabus for the subject.

